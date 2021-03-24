Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Junior Jacob Wilk runs the bases against UVU on March 14 at Miller Field. Wilk had two runs against the Wolverines in the Cougars' fourth-straight win. (Hannah Miner)

By Chasia Webb

BYU baseball extends win streak to four games after 11-7 victory over UVU

The BYU baseball team is currently on a four-game win streak after taking down Utah Valley University 11-7 in the UCCU Crosstown Clash on Tuesday. The Cougars have won 10-straight games against the Wolverines.

The game also acted as the Cougars’ home opener, as fans returned to Miller Field for the first time in over a year.

BYU started things off in the first inning with a standup double from Andrew Pintar. Pintar then advanced to third on a Brock Watkins groundout and was sent home with a Mitch McIntyre single. The Cougars ended the first inning up 1-0.

The Cougars blew the lead wide open with five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Jacob Wilk scored the second run of the day on a single from Peyton Cole. Scores three and four were run in by Danny Gelalich and Cole on a Pintar triple. Watkins launched a home run over the center wall bringing in runs five and six.

Wilk scored with the second home run of the game in the third inning for the lone score of the inning, bringing the score to 7-0 BYU.

Jacob Wilk swings against the Wolverines at Miller Field. Wilk had a home run in the Cougars’ home opener to help get the team’s 10th-straight win over UVU. (Hannah Miner)

UVU began its comeback attempt in the fourth inning with a run in both the fourth and fifth innings, closing the gap to 7-2. The Wolverines came within one run as they dominated the sixth inning, scoring four runs and making the score 7-6.

BYU answered the Wolverine scoring spree with Watkins reaching home on a Pintar double, ending the two-inning scoring drought for BYU and extending the lead to 8-6.

The Cougars continued to bring the heat as they scored three more runs to put them in a comfortable advantage at the bottom of the eighth. Cole brought in the ninth run off a deep double from Pintar, followed up by Watkins’ walk after being hit by a pitch. Pintar and Watkins were brought home off a Cowden deep single to the right, putting the score at 11-6.

UVU put up a good fight, scoring early at the top of the ninth, but was unable to overcome the four-run deficit and ended the game on a strikeout. BYU and UVU both finished the game with 13 hits.

BYU will continue its homestand with a three-game series against San Francisco starting Thursday, March 25 as the Cougars resume West Coast Conference play.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

11-seed BYU women’s basketball defeats 6-seed Rutgers 69-66 in first upset of NCAA Tournament

Basketball Isabelle Zyhailo - 0
The BYU women's basketball team made a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Rutgers 69-66 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday and continue on in March Madness.
Read more

BYU men’s basketball upset in first round of NCAA Tournament by 11-seed UCLA, 73-62

Basketball Caleb Turner - 0
The BYU men's basketball team was unable to overcome a UCLA team firing on all cylinders, falling 73-62 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis on Saturday.
Read more

BYU men’s basketball goes viral in preparation for first-round March Madness matchup against UCLA

Basketball Jake Gonzales - 0
The BYU men’s basketball team has had an eventful few days leading up to its March Madness debut.
Read more

BYU athletes and others speak up on social media about NCAA tournament gender inequality

Basketball Isabelle Zyhailo - 0
The NCAA came under fire on Thursday and Friday when photos and videos comparing the amenities at the men's and women's basketball tournaments began to spread on social media.
Read more
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email