Cougars in the pros: New teams and contracts in NFL free agency

Several former Cougars recently made moves, while others await what their future holds during the first days of the NFL free agency period.

Taysom Hill

Quarterback Taysom Hill signed a four-year contract extension with the New Orleans worth up to $140 million, but the deal is voidable at any time.

Saints are restructuring QB Taysom Hill’s contract to create cap room. Details are great: it’s a 4-year, $140 million contract extension – but all years are voidable and it’s a mechanism to free up cap space this year, per source. It saves Saints over $7.5M against cap this year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

The restructuring of Hill’s contract was an effort by the Saints to free up salary cap space, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hill will be competing for the Saints’ starting quarterback position this season against former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston.

The “human Swiss-Army knife” compiled 928 passing yards, 457 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns in the 2020 season.

Kyle Van Noy

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy returns to the team he won two Super Bowls with, signing a two-year deal with the New England Patriots.

The deal is worth up to $13.2 million with $6 million guaranteed.

Van Noy became a free agent after he was surprisingly released just one year into a four-year contract worth up to $51 million with the Miami Dolphins.

The two-time Super Bowl champion registered 69 tackles, six sacks and a career-high six passes defended in 13 games played.

Van Noy will have the opportunity to show the Dolphins they made the wrong decision releasing him as the Patriots and Dolphins will face each other twice in the 2021-22 season.

Jamaal Williams

Former BYU running back and all-time leading rusher Jamaal Williams signed with the Detroit Lions on a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million.

Williams spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, tallying 1,985 rushing yards and 961 receiving yards in those four years.

Williams will be competing for a starting job against two former second-round picks in D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson.

The former Packer has compiled an impressive stat with no fumbles in 622 career touches, the longest active streak in the NFL.

1STSwaggKazekage heading to the hidden village of Motor City ☺️🙏🏾 grateful and blessed !!! https://t.co/OMiAkpx7o5 — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) March 17, 2021

Michael Davis

Cornerback Michael Davis re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on a three-year contract.

welcome back, vato 👽 pic.twitter.com/VnGvBfh05u — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) March 15, 2021

Davis’ deal is worth up to $25.2 million with $15 million guaranteed.

The California native will remain in his home state after gaining interest from multiple NFL teams.

Davis finished with 62 tackles, 14 passes defended, three interceptions and a touchdown in the 2020 season.

Unsigned free agents

Safety Daniel Sorensen, defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and linebacker Harvey Langi remain unsigned so far in the offseason.