Cougars in the pros: Childs and Toolson face off in G-League debuts

Former BYU teammates Yoeli Childs and Jake Toolson squared off in their NBA G-League debuts on Feb. 10, while the Kansas City Chiefs, featuring two BYU alumni, fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Super Bowl Sunday. Follow along with us each week as we share notable stats and stories from former Cougars in the pros.

Basketball

Yoeli Childs had 11 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals in a 117-98 Erie BayHawks victory over former teammate Jake Toolson and the Salt Lake City Stars. Toolson tallied five points, two rebounds and two assists for the Stars.

Former #BYUHoops star @yochilds22 had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals against the Stars in his G-League debut with Erie. Threw down some oops, cleaned up the glass and hit from outsdie.#BYU l @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/h2LktfHutL — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) February 10, 2021

Jimmer Fredette shot lights out for the Shanghai Sharks, scoring 43 points on Feb. 3 and 33 points on Feb. 5 to lead his team to an undefeated 2-0 week. Fredette scored the game winning shot with 5.3 seconds left to put the Sharks over he Guangzhou Long Lions, 98-93.

Jimmer Fredette hits go ahead shot with 5.3 seconds left, then steals the inbound on the next play pic.twitter.com/DbrFBml87b — Jimmer Fredette News (@TheJimmerWatch) February 3, 2021

Elijah Bryant and Maccabi Tel-Aviv won both of their games this week with Bryant contributing 10 points and five rebounds in each contest.

Brandon Davies played two games for Barcelona this week, scoring 14 points in each. In the most recent contest, Davies tallied 14 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in a 90-73 victory over RETABet Bilbao Basket.

Eric Mika had eight points and six rebounds for Partizan as they beat Lokomotiv Kuban 71-69. Mika was a perfect 3-of-3 from the floor and 2-of-2 the free-throw line. Days later, he scored 15 points in a tough 83-75 loss to Igokea Aleksandrovac.

TJ Haws had two points, two rebounds and an assist for Sopot on Feb. 6 but ultimately fell to GTK Gliwice, 95-82.

Kyle Collinsworth and the Mikawa Seahorses lost twice to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders this week. Despite the losses, Collinsworth managed to put up six points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal in the most recent contest.

Football

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and safety Daniel Sorensen fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7. Sorensen had a relatively quiet night, finishing the game with six tackles, including three solo stops.