No. 7 BYU women’s soccer named Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week

The Cougars have been named the National Team of the Week by Top Drawer Soccer after a dominant 5-1 win in BYU’s regular-season opener against rival Utah, with senior forward Cameron Tucker named the National Player of the Week.

Tucker helped lead the team to victory with a hat trick, scoring twice in the first half and once in the second. She scored her first goal in the fifth minute of the match, with her second coming in transition off an assist from sophomore Rachel McCarthy in the 37th minute. Her final goal came in the 74th minute off a set piece that placed the ball in the box.

Tucker had four shots on goal during the match with three making it to the back of the net.

BYU’s two other goals of the night came from McCarthy in the 27th minute and sophomore forward Bella Folino in the 32nd minute.

No. 7 BYU is coming off an impressive 2019 season in which the Cougars finished 21-1-1 and No. 5 in the final rankings, with the only loss coming in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament to the eventual national champion, Stanford. The Cougars have continued to show their dominance on the field as they opened their 2021 season with impressive wins over both Weber State (7-0) and Utah (5-1).

Not only was Tucker named as the Top Drawer Soccer National Player of the Week, she was also awarded the West Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Tucker is the first BYU player since All-American Ashley Hatch to score a hat-trick in a game. The senior and 2019 All-WCC honorable mention scored 12 goals last year and is looking to surpass that with three goals against Utah and two in the exhibition match against Weber State.

Tucker was not the only Cougar to receive accolades for her performance against Utah as senior Josie Gelalich was named WCC Defensive Player of the Week.

BYU is scheduled to play at No. 3 UCLA on Feb. 13 followed by a quick turnaround against No. 6 USC on Feb. 15.