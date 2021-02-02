Cougars in the pros: Fredette stays hot, Reid and Sorensen prep for Super Bowl

Jimmer Fredette continued his high scoring outputs this week, while Andy Reid and Daniel Sorensen of the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their second-straight Super Bowl.

Basketball

Jimmer Fredette continued his scoring ways for the Shanghai Sharks, posting 29 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal in a 117-95 loss to the first-place Liaoning Flying Leopards.

Brandon Davies scored six points and added a rebound in Barcelona’s 92-63 win over Ucam Murica. Barcelona’s victory extends its win streak to 10 and caps off an undefeated January.

Elijah Bryant had 12 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal for Maccabi Tel Aviv in a 79-70 loss to Hapoel Gilboa Galil.

TJ Haws put up two points, four assists, one rebound and one block in his first action in nearly three weeks. Haws was in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocol.

Kyle Collinsworth, the NCAA record holder for triple-doubles in a season, nearly recorded a triple-double in Japan with 10 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as his team the Mikawa Seahorses lost to Akita Northern Happinets 84-75.

Jake Toolson was named to the Salt Lake City Stars’ G-League bubble roster. Toolson will face off against former teammate Yoeli Childs of the Erie Bayhawks on Feb. 10 to open up the G-League’s bubble play in Orlando.

Football

Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid and safety Daniel Sorensen are preparing for their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7. A win would bring Reid and Sorensen back-to-back Super Bowl championships.

Reid said he has something special waiting for him if the Chiefs are able to win: a double cheeseburger.