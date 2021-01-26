Cougars in the pros: Jimmer puts up 70 points and Chiefs head back to the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs, featuring two BYU football alumni, are headed to their second consecutive Super Bowl and Jimmer Fredette dropped 70 points in the Chinese Basketball Association. Follow along every week to see updates and stories from Cougars in the pros.

Football

Kansas City Chiefs’ safety Daniel Sorensen went up against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. He finished the game with six tackles, including five solo and one assist, and one quarterback hit en route to the Chiefs’ 38-24 win over the Bills to make their second consecutive Super Bowl. The defense put together a tremendous game, holding the top third-down offense in the NFL to just 5-of-14 on third-down attempts and 2-of-5 in the red zone.

Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, a fellow BYU alumnus, is now tied for the fourth-most postseason victories by a head coach in NFL history. Reid will be heading to his third Super Bowl as a head coach.

Green Bay Packers’ running back Jamaal Williams had seven carries for 23 yards, four catches for 22 receiving yards, and one kick return for 30 yards in the Packers’ 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game.

Basketball

Jimmer Fredette had one of his strongest professional performances to date on Jan. 24, scoring 70 points and putting up eight rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks while shooting 23-of-23 at the free throw line for the Shaghai Sharks in a double-overtime loss to the Blue Whales.

Elijah Bryant had five points, four rebounds and two assists for Maccabi Tel-Aviv in an 86-84 victory over Real Madrid in EuroLeague play.

Brandon Davies returned to practice this week for Barcelona after sitting out since mid-December with a calf injury. Davies made his debut in a 72-60 win over Crvena Zvezda, contributing nine points, one rebound, one assist and two steals. In his second game back, he scored 18 points with four rebounds and a block in the 110-68 win over Delteco GBC.

Eric Mika grabbed four rebounds and a block for Partizan Belgrade in a 79-62 loss to Metropolitan 92 in the EuroCup.

Kyle Collinsworth recorded a double-double against the Diamond Dolphins with four points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in the 84-71 victory for the Mikawa Seahorses. Collinsworth also had seven points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in a 79-73 victory the next game to get back-to-back wins over the Diamond Dolphins.

Jake Toolson was included on the official roster for the Utah Jazz G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake Stars, as they prepare to head to the Orlando bubble for an abbreviated season.