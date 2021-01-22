Record-breaking Gardner looks to do it again for the BYU track team

BYU junior sprinter Jaslyn Gardner broke her own record in the women’s 60m sprint during the Cougars’ first meet of the season and she is seeking to do it again at the Air Force Invite on Friday.

Gardner posted a 7.31 at the BYU Indoor Invite on Jan. 16, breaking her previous record of 7.39. She hopes to break her record again, dropping her time into the 7.2 range.

“Breaking my own record feels better because it shows me that I’m getting faster,” Gardner said.

🚨SCHOOL RECORD🚨



Jaslyn Gardner clocks 7.31 in the women’s 60m, breaking the previous school record (7.39) she set last year!#BYUTF | #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Z4q3Bp89dp — BYU Track & Field/Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) January 16, 2021

Gardner credits incorporating all aspects of sprinting for her improved times.

“I’ve been focusing on my technique, working on my cues and putting it all together during the race,” Gardner said.

BYU short sprint and horizontal jumps coach Stephani Perkins agreed that Gardner’s changed approach to racing helped her break the record once again.

“She works really hard to beat her competition, but she understands how important running a time is,” Perkins said.

Both Gardner and Perkins recognize the importance of their relationship in the development of Gardner as a sprinter as well. Gardner said Perkins has had a big influence on her and she knows she can trust her.

Perkins views her relationship with Gardner as a partnership, saying that they consult with each other several times throughout practices and meets.

Not only did Gardner break her own record at the BYU Invite, but she also posted a personal record of 24.38 in the 200m, moving up to eighth all-time at BYU.

Breaking the 200m record is something Gardner wants to accomplish on top of being the 60m record holder. “I would hope to (break the 200m record), whether that be during this year or next year.”

Jaslyn Gardner takes first in the women’s 200m (24.23) as five Cougs finish in the top seven pic.twitter.com/15CrvQoZWA — BYU Track & Field/Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) January 17, 2021

Perkins highlighted several of Gardner’s teammates to keep an eye on during the Air Force Invite.

Junior sprinter Easton Bianchi, freshman hurdler Adaobi Tabugbo, junior jumper and sprinter Connor Kennedy and senior sprinter Andrew Stewart were just some of the names Perkins said to watch during the meet.

Bianchi recently moved into ninth all-time in the men’s 60m sprint, posting a 6.72. He also got first place in the 200m at the BYU Invite, clocking a 21.51.

Tabugbo posted a personal record of 8.65 in the 60m hurdles, earning third place in the process.

Easton Bianchi clocked a 6.72 in the 60m, tied for the NINTH-FASTEST time in BYU history!#BYUTF | #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/QDQ8hMUQkD — BYU Track & Field/Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) January 16, 2021

Gardner returns to action in the 60m during Day 2 of the Air Force Invitational on Friday, starting at 1:40 p.m MST.