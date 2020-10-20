Kansas City Chiefs’ Daniel Sorensen, right, celebrates his interception with Antonio Hamilton against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 19. The interception was Sorensen’s first of the season and sealed the win for the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Cougars in the pros: Sorensen seals Chiefs win with interception

Former BYU standouts on the defensive side of the ball continue to thrive in the NFL, and Jimmer Fredette made his second debut in the Chinese Basketball League this week.

Football

Safety Daniel Sorenson of the Kansas City Chiefs had five tackles and a one-handed interception in the final minutes of the game against the Buffalo Bills to seal a 26-17 victory on Monday afternoon.

Linebacker Fred Warner tied for the lead in tackles on the San Francisco 49ers with seven, including six solo, in a 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki had two solo tackles for the Cleveland Browns in a 38-7 loss to the 5-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Running back Jamaal Williams had 34 yards for the Green Bay Packers and led the team in yards-per-run at 8.5. He also had the Packers’ longest run of the night for 25 yards in a 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Basketball

Jimmer Fredette had 14 points, four assists, two steals, a rebound and a block in 22 minutes in his second debut for the Shanghai Sharks in a 122-94 loss to the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions.

Brandon Davies led four former Cougars in double-digit scoring with 20 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 97-89 Barcelona victory over Panathinaikos in the EuroLeague.

Brandon Davies dominated Panathinaikos today, finishing with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals (7/8 FG and 6/6 FT) as Barcelona earned a 97-89 victory in OT pic.twitter.com/ZehZ1FBQ75 — Ensign Hoops (@EnsignHoops) October 16, 2020

Elijah Bryant put up 12 points, one rebound and an assist for Maccabi Tel Aviv in an 85-82 loss to Olympiacos.

Eric Mika had nine points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for Serbian club Partizan in a 93-70 loss to Unics Kazan in the Eurocup.

Zac Seljaas made his debut for Slovakian club BC Prievidza this week, putting up 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 97-71 loss to Spisski.