By Emily Fairbanks

Allysha Mae Mateo eyes the hole in preparation for a putt at Riverside Country Club in Provo. Mateo took second in BYU’s first tournament of the season. (BYU Photo)

Mateo finishes second in BYU Women’s Golf’s first tournament

Junior Allysha Mae Mateo took second individually and BYU Women’s Golf placed 11th as a team in the Lady Red Wolves Classic in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Oct. 12.

There were 15 teams that participated in the tournament, which was held at the Sage Meadows Golf Club, a par-72 course. The top team finisher was South Alabama with a total score of 866 (+2).  

Mateo placed second overall with a combined score of 211 (-5). In the first round, Mateo shot a 68 (-4), the low round for the team. Mateo then shot a 73 (+1) in the second round and a 70 (-2) in the final round. She finished three strokes short of first place.

“I was really happy for Allysha,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “I was glad to see her play so well, along with Naomi (Soifua) playing really well today too. I am looking forward to playing better at the next event.”

The Cougars will participate in their second tournament, the Cowgirl Classic, on Oct. 22-23 in Stillwater, Oklahoma at the Karsten Creek Golf Club.

Final results from the Lady Red Wolves Classic are available on Golfstat.com.

