By Emily Fairbanks

BYU Women’s Golf kicks off season with tournament in Arkansas

The BYU women’s golf team travels to Jonesboro, Arkansas to play in the Lady Red Wolves Classic on Oct. 12- 13.

The tournament spans two days, with golfers playing 36 holes on Monday, followed by 18 on Tuesday. The event is hosted by Arkansas State at the Sage Meadows Country Club, a par-72 course.

Along with BYU and the Red Wolves, teams like Little Rock, Central Arkansas, Middle Tennessee, Stephen F. Austin, Southern Illinois, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, UAB, and Western Kentucky will attend.

“We are super excited to finally get to play,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “It has been a long time and we are ready to go compete.”

Despite the spring season ending early, the Cougars placed in the top five at the majority of the tournaments they played in. The team also held the third-lowest stroke average in the school’s history.

There are six returning players on the squad: senior Naomi Soifua, juniors Annick Haczkiewicz and Allysha Mae Mateo and sophomores Cynthia Tu and Alina Vannarath. Kerstin Fotu is a sophomore transfer from Utah Valley University.

Live stats to follow the Cougars can be found at GolfStat.com.

