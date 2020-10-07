Carson Lundell follows through on a shot at Riverside Country Club in Provo. Lundell was the top performer at the Pasadera Invite for BYU, finishing tied for 14th. (BYU Photo)

BYU Men’s Golf places fifth at Pasadera Collegiate Invitational

The BYU men’s golf team placed fifth overall at the Pasadera Collegiate Invitational in Monterey, California on Oct. 6.

The team played three rounds of golf, two on Monday and one on Tuesday. There were five West Coast Conference teams that competed in the tournament. Pepperdine placed first with a total score of 794 (-46) for the tournament.

Loyola Marymount University placed second, San Diego finished third and Saint Mary’s came in fourth.

This was the Cougars’ first tournament since the nationwide shut down last spring when their season was forced to end early.

“We couldn’t get much going in any round,” head coach Bruce Brockbank said of the tournament. “I think this was a wake-up call for us. There are a lot of great teams in our conference and we will have to step it up.”

BYU had two players finish in the top 20: Carson Lundell, a junior, and David Timmons, a sophomore transfer from Westminster College.

Lundell ranked first out of all BYU players and tied for 14th overall. He shot a 67 (-3) in the first round and 70 (even) on the final two rounds.

Timmons held the low round for the Cougars, shooting a 4-under 66 in the final round on Tuesday, tying for 17th overall.