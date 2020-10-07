By Emily Fairbanks

Carson Lundell follows through on a shot at Riverside Country Club in Provo. Lundell was the top performer at the Pasadera Invite for BYU, finishing tied for 14th. (BYU Photo)

BYU Men’s Golf places fifth at Pasadera Collegiate Invitational

The BYU men’s golf team placed fifth overall at the Pasadera Collegiate Invitational in Monterey, California on Oct. 6.

The team played three rounds of golf, two on Monday and one on Tuesday. There were five West Coast Conference teams that competed in the tournament. Pepperdine placed first with a total score of 794 (-46) for the tournament.

Loyola Marymount University placed second, San Diego finished third and Saint Mary’s came in fourth.

This was the Cougars’ first tournament since the nationwide shut down last spring when their season was forced to end early.

“We couldn’t get much going in any round,” head coach Bruce Brockbank said of the tournament. “I think this was a wake-up call for us. There are a lot of great teams in our conference and we will have to step it up.”

BYU had two players finish in the top 20: Carson Lundell, a junior, and David Timmons, a sophomore transfer from Westminster College.

Lundell ranked first out of all BYU players and tied for 14th overall. He shot a 67 (-3) in the first round and 70 (even) on the final two rounds.

Timmons held the low round for the Cougars, shooting a 4-under 66 in the final round on Tuesday, tying for 17th overall.

Top Sports Stories

BYU Football players plead with school and state officials to allow families to attend home games

Breaking News Caleb Turner - 0
Masen Wake and Kyle Griffitts spoke out on Twitter after it was announced no fans were allowed at LaVell Edwards Stadium for the third consecutive week.
Read more

BYU Women’s Volleyball breaks serving-into-hoop world record

Sports Andrew Call - 0
BYU Women's Volleyball players Tayler Hifo and Erin Livingston both set world records for the longest serve into a basketball hoop.
Read more

Redesigned East Bay Golf Course to sport new name

Golf Josh Carter - 0
Provo city officials are renaming the recently reconfigured East Bay Golf Course back to its former name of Timpanogos Golf Club, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi announced via Facebook Live Wednesday.
Read more

Cougars in the pros: Michael Davis gets pick-six on Tom Brady

Football Max Clark - 0
Michael Davis and Cougar defenders led the way in the NFL this weekend, while Brandon Davies led Barcelona in points in the EuroLeague season opener.
Read more
