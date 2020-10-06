Cougars in the pros: Michael Davis gets pick-six on Tom Brady

Cougars in the pros: LA Chargers Michael Davis gets pick-six on Tom Brady

With most professional sports leagues in full swing, we’re taking a look at how former Cougars are performing in the NFL and other leagues around the world. Follow along for weekly updates on former Cougs in the pros.

Football

Cornerback Michael Davis had a big performance for the Los Angeles Chargers despite the 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Davis recorded six tackles and returned an interception on Tom Brady 78 yards for a touchdown.

Linebacker Fred Warner played 100 percent of defensive snaps for the San Francisco 49ers and had a total of five tackles, including three solo tackles in a 25-20 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki had four tackles, including one solo tackle and a forced fumble for the Cleveland Browns in their 49-38 Sunday-night victory win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Running back Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers finished with eight carries for 10 yards and a career-high eight receptions for 95 yards, with a long of 29 yards, in a 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Green Bay Packers’ Jamaal Williams runs after a reception against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 5. Williams had career-high eight receptions for 95 yards in the game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy played 100 percent of defensive snaps for the Miami Dolphins and recorded a fumble recovery and a sack in a 31-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Safety Daniel Sorensen of the Kansas City Chiefs had five solo tackles in their 26-10 win on Monday Night Football over the New England Patriots.

Quarterback Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints had 14 yards of total offense in a 35-29 win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Linebacker Harvey Langi of the New York Jets did not play in the team’s Thursday-night loss to the Denver Broncos.

Defensive end Ezekiel ‘Ziggy’ Ansah recently joined the San Francisco 49ers, but suffered a torn bicep against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and will be out for the season.

Basketball

Brandon Davies dunks in style for Barcelona in a EuroLeague game. Davis led the team with 18 points in season opener. (Credit: fcbarcelona.com)

Brandon Davies scored a team-high 18 points for Barcelona in its EuroLeague season opener against CSKA Moscow. Barcelona won by a score of 76-66 at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona.

TJ Haws, playing for sixth-ranked Trefl Sopot in Poland, had 11 points and three assists in a 76-70 loss to MKS Start on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Elijah Bryant recorded nine points, three rebounds, and five assists in Maccabi Tel Aviv’s EuroLeague opener against Alba Berlin on Thursday, Oct. 1. Maccabi Tel Aviv defeated Alba Berlin 80-73.

Eric Mika had 10 points and four rebounds in Partizan BC’s 87-78 loss on Saturday. Mika signed with Partizan BC last month, a Serbian team that lead the EuroCup last season.

Kyle Collinsworth recently signed to play with the Mikawa Seahorses this season in Japan. The Seahorses opened their season with a double-header against Shibuya on Thursday, Oct. 1, winning both matchups.

Soccer

Forward Ashley Hatch of the NWSL’s Washington Spirit started in the team’s 1-0 win over Sky Blue FC on Saturday, Oct. 3. She had a shot on goal early in the match but was subbed off in the 59th minute.