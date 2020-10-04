BYU Men’s Golf kicks off season with tournament in California

The BYU men’s golf team will participate in its first tournament since the COVID-19 shutdown beginning on Oct. 5 in Monterey, California.

The golfers will play in the Pasadera Collegiate Invite with 36 holes on Monday, Oct. 5, followed by 18 on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

BYU will be one of five West Coast Conference teams participating in the tournament. The others are Saint Mary’s, San Diego, Loyola Marymount, and Pepperdine.

“Despite losing PING First-Team All-American Peter Kuest and honorable mention Rhett Rasmussen, eight golfers will return for the 2020-21 season,” the team said in a press release.

The returning players include seniors Austin Banz, Spencer Dunaway, Kelton Hirsch and Brock Stanger. In addition to the seniors, BYU also returns Carson Lundell, a junior, along with sophomores Cole Ponich, Elijiah Turner and Brock Goyen. The golf team welcomes newcomers David Timmins, a sophomore transfer from Westminster College, and freshman Max Brenchley.

According to the press release, the Cougars are participating in three events this fall. After the Pasadera Collegiate Invite, the Cougars will compete in the La Purisima College Invite in Lompoc, California on Oct 19-20, followed by the Rustic Collegiate Classic on Nov 5-6 in Moorpark, California.

The team hopes to have similar success to last season when BYU won tournaments at the Nick Watney Invitational and Jerry Pate Intercollegiate Tournament and ended the season ranked No. 17 in the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.

Live scoring for the tournament can be found on Golfstat.com.