Cougars in the Pros: Fred Warner intercepts Giants QB Daniel Jones

From the NFL to the EuroLeague, former Cougars can be seen all over professional sports. Follow along with us week by week as we show the notable stats from BYU alumni in the pros.

Football

Linebacker Fred Warner had an interception at the end of the first half, which led to a San Francisco 49ers field goal and a commanding lead at halftime versus the New York Giants. Warner finished with seven tackles, two of which were solo tackles, in the 49ers’ 36-9 win.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy of the Miami Dolphins filled the stat sheet, with a recovered fumble and three total tackles, including a sack, in their 31-13 win Thursday night over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki was the leading tackler for the Cleveland Browns in their win over the Washington Football Team, with three solo tackles and seven total tackles.

Running back Jamaal Williams had six carries for 14 yards in the Green Bay Packers’ 37-30 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

Cornerback Michael Davis had five solo tackles in the San Diego Chargers loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Taysom Hill had one reception and two carries for six yards in the New Orleans Saints loss to the Green Bay Packers. Hill also had a fumble on a designed quarterback run, causing many on social media to criticize the Saints’ use of the former BYU QB.

Safety Daniel Sorenson had five total tackles, including four solos, in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Basketball

TJ Haws is now playing in the Polish League after joining Trefl Sopot over the summer. Five games into the season, he is averaging 10 points and four assists per contest. (Jacob Edmunds)

TJ Haws, playing for Trefl Sopot in Poland, helped the team to a 110-76 blowout win over Polpharma, with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes.

Brandon Davies, playing for FC Barcelona in the Euroleague, scored six points in a win over Retabet Bilbao, making it three straight victories for the team.

Erik Mika recently signed with Partizan BC in Serbia. The team will begin its season on September 30.

Golf

Patrick Fishburn finished tied for fifth at the Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour on Sunday, Sept. 27.