BYU Football to host Hilltoppers at LaVell Edwards Stadium

BYU Football added its sixth official game and fourth home game on Friday, announcing a matchup in Provo against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Oct. 31.

BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe has announced a home game for the 2020 season against Western Kentucky of Conference USA on October 31.#BYUFOOTBALL #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Ycoy6V97IA — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 21, 2020

“We are grateful that Western Kentucky was able to quickly put together a game that will enable our teams to play football,” BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe said. “We are looking forward to the matchup and hosting the Hilltoppers at LaVell Edwards Stadium.”

This is the Cougars’ first matchup against the Hilltoppers, who joined Conference USA in 2014 after a stint in the Sun Belt Conference and a brief independent period. Western Kentucky won conference titles in 2015 and 2016 and is coming off a 9-4 season.

BYU currently has six officially announced games on its 2020 football schedule, including previously announced contests with Navy, Army, Troy, Houston and North Alabama. Kickoff times and broadcast plans will be announced at a later date, as will additional games once they are finalized.

Reports surfaced earlier this week of additional games for the Cougars against Texas State and the University of Texas at San Antonio, also a member of Conference USA. Both were reported to be played in Provo, giving the Cougars a surprisingly robust home slate. The matchup against Troy on Sept. 26 looks to be the home opener at this point.