Former Utah commit Caleb Lohner signs with BYU Basketball

Four-star recruit and former University of Utah signee Caleb Lohner officially joined the BYU men’s basketball program on Friday, June 26.

Lohner made the move official with his signing weeks after reports surfaced that he was seeking a release from his letter of intent with Utah and intended to join the Cougars. The Utes released Lohner from his letter on June 15.

“Insanely excited to announce that I will be playing for BYU!” Lohner said in a tweet. “So excited and blessed to be in the position Im (sic) in today. Ready to get to work!”

Insanely excited to announce that I will be playing for BYU!! So excited and blessed to be in the position Im in today. Ready to get to work!



I am grateful to Mark Harlan and Coach Krystkowiak for their willingness to grant my release. I have a lot of respect for both of them. pic.twitter.com/04Ude6swgU — Caleb Lohner (@C_Lohner11) June 27, 2020

Lohner is a 6-foot-6 forward who played on a loaded Wasatch Academy team in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. He originally signed with the Utes in November of last year after receiving scholarship offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas State, among others.

Lohner averaged 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during his senior season at Wasatch Academy while shooting 61% from the field and 36% from three-point range. His father, Matt, played guard at BYU from 1991-92 and 1994-96.

Lohner is primed to make an immediate as a freshman for BYU next season. The Cougars should have plenty of size down low but do lack some length on the perimeter. Lohner, a sharpshooter with a 40-inch vertical, would bring significant length and athleticism to the outside.

“Caleb Lohner is an incredibly talented young player with a ready-made college body, a deadly stroke and an intense competitiveness that will be a hallmark of his BYU career,” Cougar head coach Mark Pope said in a BYU press release. “He is going to bring a unique persona and swagger to Provo that will endear him to Cougar fans. Caleb has lofty aspirations for his basketball career and a steely determination that will help him reach those goals with his teammates here at BYU.”