Georgetown transfer and social media sensation Mac McClung considers BYU

Georgetown guard Mac McClung, a recent addition to college basketball’s transfer portal, has named BYU as one of his top seven destinations to continue his college career.

McClung becomes one of the highest-touted collegiate transfer pieces of the offseason, pitting Mark Pope’s Cougars against the likes of USC, Auburn and Texas Tech in the race for the rising junior.

McClung averaged 14.2 points per game in two seasons for Georgetown in the heavy competition of the Big East conference, declaring for the NBA draft this past season before electing to transfer to a different program instead. The Gate City, Virginia native became a viral sensation online for his dunking highlights in high school.

Mac McClung was putting on a show in high school 😳 @McclungMac



(via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/D2afQgiWe2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2020

The addition of McClung would be a huge win for BYU’s program and especially thin guard position following the departures of graduating seniors TJ Haws and Jake Toolson. While some doubt the Cougars as a legitimate landing spot for McClung, Pope has made maximum use of the transfer portal in his tenure, landing Toolson last year and Purdue big man Matt Haarms just last month.