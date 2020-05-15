BYU lands Washington’s ‘Mr. Basketball’ Tanner Toolson

BYU men’s basketball added another recruit to its 2020 signing class with the commitment of six-foot-five guard Tanner Toolson.

Toolson, a native of Vancouver, Washington, announced his commitment via Instagram Live, picking the Cougars over Utah, Utah State and Boise State.

“I feel like I fit in the system really well (at BYU),” Toolson said. “I feel like it’s a great spot for me to go. I feel like I can succeed with BYU and hopefully become the player I believe I can be.”

A soon-to-be graduate of Union High School, Toolson was recently named the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Association’s Mr. Basketball, which honors the state’s top player across all classifications. He averaged 23 points, 8.5 rebounds and three assists per game during his senior season, leading his team to a 27-win season and a third-place finish in the 4A Washington state tournament.

Toolson is the son of former Cougar and professional hoopster Andy Toolson, who played at BYU in the ’80s and later went on to have a brief stint with the Utah Jazz. Additionally, Tanner’s brother, Conner Toolson, played at Utah Valley for three seasons, scoring 1,220 points and making 196 three-pointers.

“We are so excited to have Tanner join our BYU program,” Coach Mark Pope said in a press release. “His trajectory over the last two years has been incredible. He’s got a silky-smooth jumper and has a fire, competitiveness and physicality that will endear him to Cougar fans.”

Toolson plans on serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before playing for the Cougars.

Toolson is the sixth addition to BYU’s 2020 signing class. The other five include Purdue transfer Matt Haarms, junior college transfers Gideon George and Spencer Johnson, and high school seniors Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders.