Day 1 recap of athletes with ties to the state of Utah or BYU in the 2024 Olympic Games

Maka Unufe—Men’s Rugby, USA

Maka Unufe and Team USA’s Men’s Rugby team tied 12-12 against France today and in the day’s second match, lost 38-12 against defending Olympic champions, Fiji. Team USA is in Pool C for the tournament with Fiji, France, and Uruguay. Each team will play each other once.

Wins are worth three points, ties are worth two, and losses are worth one point. The top two teams in each pool advance to the knockout stage as well as the top two third-place finishers in all the pools. Unufe and Team USA play tomorrow Morning at 9 ET.

Here are the standings for Pool C:

Country Points Fiji 6 France 5 United States 3 Uruguay 2

Photo courtesy the Associated Press.

Taylor Booth—Men’s Soccer, USA

Taylor Booth and the Olympic Men’s Soccer Team falls 3-0 to France during the opening match of the 2024 Olympic Games. The US held on for an hour, but Alexandre Lacazette broke the tie in the 61st minute.

The USMNT is 0-1-0 against France all-time at the Olympics. All 16 players made their Olympic debut. “America has a lot of young talented players coming up and a lot of them are on this team,” said Booth.

This tournament includes 16 countries playing in four groups of four. The top two in each group move on to the quarterfinals. The next match for the USA will be against New Zealand on Saturday, July 27.

Here are the standings for Group A:

Country W-L-D France 1-0-0 New Zealand 1-0-0 Guinea 0-1-0 United States 0-1-0

Top: France’s Kiliann Sildillia,left, and United States’ Paxten Aaronson battle for the ball during the men’s Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole); Bottom: photos of Taylor Booth courtesy of Sage Young.