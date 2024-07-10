BYU’s quarterback battle continues

By Karter Baughan
BYU’s quarterback battle continues

The fight for BYU’s starting quarterback position is still undecided between Jake Retzlaff and incoming transfer Gerry Bohanon. Coach Kalani Sitake and the players shared their perspectives on the ongoing quarterback battle at Big 12 media days Wednesday.

During the spring media session, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick praised both quarterbacks. He highlighted that Retzlaff completed all spring practices without throwing an interception. Roderick also noted that while Bohanon holds a slight edge in overall experience, Retzlaff has the advantage of familiarity with the playbook.

At Big 12 media days, head coach Kalani Sitake said, “I can’t tell you that there’s a deadline other than when we know, we will know.” He added that the quarterback room has become much deeper with the additions of Treyson Bourguet and McCae Hillstead.

Cougars starting center Connor Pay said that Bohanon “has that poise and confidence to command a huddle.” Pay also had high praise for Retzlaff, stating, “(Jake) has an extremely strong arm and is really talented. He’s now been able to marry that up with getting more experience.”

Junior wide receiver Chase Roberts added, “When they’re competing and grinding to earn that one spot, everyone else sees it and wants to get better and compete with those around them.”

It does not appear that the coaching staff has gained any clarity on whether Retzlaff will return as the starter or Bohanon will take over.

As the season approaches, Sitake and his staff face a challenging decision before their week one opener on Aug. 31 against Southern Illinois at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

