Church releases two new statements

An image from the Church’s abuse prevention training news release depicts Jesus ministering to children. (Church News)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released two new statements this week.

The first statement, released Thursday, clarifies the doctrine found in the Word of Wisdom.

“Church leaders have clarified that several substances are prohibited by the Word of Wisdom, including vaping or e-cigarettes, green tea, and coffee-based products. They also have cautioned that substances such as marijuana and opioids should be used only for medicinal purposes as prescribed by a competent physician,” the statement reads.

The statement was accompanied by a New Era article which denounced vaping and counseled Church members not to purchase drinks from coffee shops.

The second statement, released Friday, announced a mandatory abuse prevention training for all adults who teach or interact with minors as part of their Church calling. The Church also encourages parents to participate in the training.

The training, which, according to the statement, was created by “leaders and specialists from child protection organizations, family therapists and other professionals,” aligns with Church teachings about Christ’s love and ministry to children and His intolerance for abuse or other harmful behavior.

The training is launching in North America, with other areas to follow.