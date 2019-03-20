Things you should know today: 3/20/19

Disney acquired Fox’s entertainment business Wednesday, March 20, for $71 billion. The deal is expected to clear the way for Disney to launch its streaming service, “Disney Plus,” later this year. Disney now has the rights to movies and TV shows such as “The Simpsons,” “Star Wars” and “Deadpool” among others, along with programs shown on FX Networks and National Geographic.

Mozambique began three days of national mourning after over 300 of its citizens were found dead in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. Over 100 people were also found dead in neighboring Zimbabwe after one of the deadliest storms in decades hit southern Africa. Torrential rains and floodwaters are expected to continue throughout the week and the United Nations humanitarian office said over 350,000 people remain at risk.

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are close to completing a $432 million, 12-year contract that would break the record for the largest deal in U.S. sports history. Trout’s deal would shatter the former record $330 million, 13-year contract between Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, signed on Feb. 28 of this year.

A video of two boys from West Virginia playing basketball went viral on social media after Christina Weaver, mother of 9-year-old Austin Jenkins, posted it to Facebook. The video shows Jenkins, who has cerebral palsy, making a basket after his teammate Greyson put his arms around Jenkins to assist with the shot.