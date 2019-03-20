Internet rumbles about the future of BYU basketball’s Dave Rose

Internet chatter speculating about the future of BYU basketball head coach Dave Rose is alive and well after another tough season has come and gone for the team.

Following a 19-13 season that abruptly ended with a blowout loss in the quarterfinal of the WCC tournament, Rose might be on the hot seat. KSL first released a story and poll asking if Rose or Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak is more on the hot seat after the two universities failed to make the NCAA and NIT tournaments.

Rose has already signed a contract extension through the 2020-21 season, according to a November 2018 announcement.

Steve Pierce, a well-known BYU writer for VanquishTheFoe with over 2,000 Twitter followers, also commented on the topic, posting tweets about a hypothetical coaching change.

Could be an interesting couple days… — Steve Pierce (@PostJimmer) March 20, 2019

Other Twitter users have posted tweets about the rumor. Multiple threads on BYU’s Cougar Board, a well-known forum regarding the latest sports topics at BYU, also address questions about Rose’s future. This kind of chatter is common after a team has a lackluster season. BYU’s Cougar Club has a lunch event Wednesday at noon but nothing was said about a change in the coaching staff.

Anyone hearing news that Dave rose is resigning tomorrow? #byurumors — light it up! (@goodtimesglow) March 20, 2019

End of a great era for Dave Rose as HC of BYU basketball. Time for change. Announcement coming soon. #sources — Dave Sellers (@lakerdave75) March 20, 2019

