Things you should know today: 3/8/19

The stepsister of Anne Frank visited with members of the Newport Harbor High School community on Thursday after a group of students posted pictures at a party where drinking cups were used to form a swastika. Eva Schloss, Frank’s stepsister, shared her experiences in Auschwitz and hoped to help the young people understand the history of the Holocaust.

A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he broke into superstar Taylor Swift’s Manhattan home for the third time. Alvarado spent over nine months in jail for breaking into Swift’s home last April. Only a little over a month after being released from prison, Alvarado will now be charged with stalking and burglary.

A tornado killed 23 people in Alabama March 3, 10 of those people were all from the same family. Cousins, Demetria and Cordarrly Jones, attempt to process the tragic loss while they visit the remains of the neighborhood where the majority of their relatives lived. The Jones still have other family members hospitalized in critical condition.

Viral content of the day

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a YouTube video on March 6. Trebek has been “Jeopardy!’s” beloved host since 1984 and said he is determined to finish out the remaining three years of his contract. The show has been on the air for over 30 years and has 23 million weekly viewers.