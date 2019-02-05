Readers’ Forum 2/5/19

Student athletes

College sports, specifically football and basketball, are enormously popular in the United States.

Millions of people follow their respective teams throughout the college football season and millions fill out brackets for “March Madness,” the NCAA basketball tournament held at the end of every season. This invested interest allows the NCAA and individual universities to sign lucrative TV deals, which has sparked debate over the compensation of student athletes.

Many people argue the NCAA should give the money it earns back to the athletes who made it possible. However, I think student athletes are already fairly compensated through scholarships, exposure to professional teams and leagues and the fulfillment that comes through doing what they love.

Student athletes get paid through scholarships, which allows them to graduate debt-free with a valuable college degree – a degree that will help them be successful long after graduation. In addition to their scholarships, student athletes can perform at an elite level that gives them high exposure to professional leagues, which for many is truly a priceless opportunity.

Beyond the scholarships and professional opportunities, college athletes get to experience the fulfillment that comes with playing their sport at a top level. Overall, student athletes are fairly compensated and should not receive a wage or salary.

Although many people argue it is justified for these athletes to receive a cut of the profits they produce, I would argue they already receive payment through scholarships, exposure to professional leagues, and the opportunity to compete in a sport they love.

— Evan Gregory

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Living in the present

When I watch a sunset, attend a party, travel or even just get food, I see people around me taking pictures or videos. The phrase “pics or it didn’t happen” has become all too real in our society. Young people are constantly updating their social media with what they are doing, where they are and who they are with.

I can think of multiple events I’ve missed out on because I was focused on recording them, and I’m sure you could as well. When we prioritize our social media, we miss out on so much happening around us. We miss real experiences just to create digital ones.

I could go on social media right now and see what several of my friends are doing through their different stories and posts. I have found that with the availability to keep up with people on social media, I reach out to call, text or meet up with old friends much less. It is so much easier to check Snapchat and Instagram to see what people are up to. It has made us lazy in terms of communication. Our relationships have become online and impersonal.

Social media is great and can make it convenient to stay updated. However, amazing experiences and long-lasting friendships are so much more important. We need to find a balance between social media and real life, before everything we do is centered around our number of followers and likes. Remember what it’s like to enjoy a moment before updating your feed becomes the biggest priority.

— Cameron Cook

San Diego, California

Reporter Opinion

Daylight saving time

Daylight saving time was first implemented in Germany in 1916, according to history.com. It wasn’t until two years later in 1918 that the United States adopted daylight saving time as a practice of its own.

Though I understand the mindset of wanting to add an extra hour of sunlight at night, this practice also takes an hour of sunlight away in the morning. The consequences in doing so are numerous.

The consequences of losing an hour of sunlight in the morning seem to be heavier than losing an extra hour of sunlight at night. Waking up and having to drive to work in the dark while your body is still adjusting to being awake and children walking to school or waiting for the school bus in the dark and colder morning temperatures are a few of the reasons I think daylight saving time should be abolished.

Being from northern Canada, cooler morning temperatures affect more than just the air itself. Low temperatures mean that ice and snow cover roads that have yet to be driven on, making morning commutes to work more difficult and dangerous, especially in the dark. We only get around six hours of sun during the winter months as is. Whether that six hours comes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., six hours is still six hours. Asking workplaces to adjust their schedules and employees to adjust their sleep patterns seems to be a little much considering it’s still the same amount of sunlight just at different times in the day.

I have never been a fan of setting our clocks ahead or behind because the negative effects seemingly outweigh the good. Ending daylight saving time wouldn’t be hard to implement, but I think it would be a change for the greater good.

— Aaron Fitzner

Universe Sports Editor