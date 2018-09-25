Cougars in the NFL: Week 3 update

Week three of the NFL saw a number of notable upsets, a few of which involved former Cougars in the action. Taysom Hill was all over the field against Atlanta, Fred Warner continued his early dominance for San Francisco and Jamaal Williams was quietly efficient against Washington.

Jamaal Williams (2012–2016): The Packers played from behind virtually the entire game against Washington, which led to a minimized run game on offense and ultimately a lighter workload for Williams, Green Bay’s starting running back. Williams received just five carries for 29 yards with two receptions for 16 yards, averaging a solid 6.4 yards per play in the 31-17 loss to the Redskins. Williams had the greatest impact by protecting Aaron Rodgers with his blocking abilities out of the backfield.

Fred Warner (2014–2017): Warner has made a strong, early case for defensive rookie of the year as one of the league’s top tacklers, adding 11 total tackles in a 38-27 loss to former BYU coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs. Warner’s 33 tackles this season rank him third in the league.

Taysom Hill (2012–2016): In a thrilling overtime win over the division rival Atlanta Falcons, third-string quarterback Hill returned three kicks for 64 yards, had three carries for 39 yards — including a 35 yard dash on a quarterback keeper — lined up as receiver at the goal line on a scoring play and even recorded a tackle on special teams during a punt return.

Kyle Van Noy (2010–2013): Van Noy recorded seven tackles for the Patriots in a 26-10 loss to the previously winless Detroit Lions. Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah, Van Noy’s former BYU teammate and roommate, was listed inactive before the contest with a shoulder injury.