Police Beat: Sept. 11–17

BYU

Criminal Mischief

Sept. 13 – Use of crayon on the sidewalk was reported on Maeser Hill.

Trespassing

Sept. 11 – A man who was previously reported trespassing and banned from BYU property was reported trespassing at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Robbery

Sept. 11 – A man was reported threatening people with a weapon while attempting to steal their vehicle near the Museum of Art.

Theft

Sept. 12 – Theft of personal equipment was reported from the LaVell Edwards Stadium parking lot.

Sept. 14 – Theft was reported at the Wymount Terrace parking lot.

Sexual Assault

Sept. 13 – Sexual assault was reported at the Y Trail Head parking lot.

Provo

Theft

Sept. 11 – Property theft was reported near 1100 West and 100 South.

Sept. 12 – Property theft was reported near 1300 North and Canyon Road.

Sept. 12 – Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

Sept. 12 – Property theft was reported near 800 South and University Avenue.

Sept. 13 – Property theft was reported near 400 North and 400 West.

Sept. 13 – Property theft was reported near 1500 South and State Street.

Sept. 15 – Bicycle theft was reported near 500 North and 500 East.

Sept. 15 – Property theft was reported near 300 North and 100 West.

Sept. 15 – Property theft was reported near 300 West and Lakewood Drive.

Sept. 15 – Property theft was reported near 100 West and 200 South.

Sept. 16 – Property theft was reported near North University Avenue and Cougar Boulevard.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Sept. 16 – Motor vehicle theft was reported near 700 North and 200 East.

Burglary

Sept. 13 – Burglary was reported near 2025 West and 350 North.

Sexual Assault

Sept. 13 – Rape was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.

Sept. 15 – Rape was reported near 800 South and University Avenue.