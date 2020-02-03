Snowstorm Pummels Wasatch Front

PROVO — The Wasatch front is feeling the freeze today as snow totals continue to rise.

Utahns woke up this morning to several inches of powder and icy roads. The poor road conditions are causing heaps of accidents. From midnight to 8 a.m, the Utah Highway Patrol responded to 93 crashes and slide-offs. UHP is reminding drivers to drive slow and give ample space between you and the car in front of you.

UTA officials say that there will also be delays on the TRAX and Frontrunner trains.

While commuters are sour about today’s storm, Utah students are rejoicing as dozens of school districts have shut down.

Closed districts include Alpine, Salt Lake City, Canyons, Juab, Nebo, Jordan, Murray and Provo.

The dangerous weather conditions have also caused two-hour delays for Cache, Box Elder, Weber, Davis, Ogden, Logan and Toole school districts.

The snowfall is so heavy that even a few colleges are canceling classes. The University of Utah, Westminster College, LDS Business College, Utah Valley University and Salt Lake Community College all canceled morning classes.

A winter storm advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Services in Salt Lake City and Sandy will be suspended for the rest of the day.

For weather updates visit: https://www.weather.gov/.