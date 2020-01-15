Man killed on FrontRunner tracks

A male died today in an accident involving a northbound FrontRunner train according to the UTA Police Department.

Authorities say the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. at a remote location near 820 North and 2340 W in Provo.

The deceased male is estimated to be in his late 30s and early 40s, but authorities have yet to identify him since no ID was found on the scene.

UTA has deemed that the incident was an intentional act by the person trespassing. They will release the name of the individual once that information comes to light.

UTA is recommending riders utilize UVX between the Orem and Provo stations until the scene is cleared, which they anticipate will happen within the hour.

