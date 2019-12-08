BYU dancers celebrate various cultures at Christmas Around the World performance

The BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble performs a traditional dance from Mexico (Cassiopeia Fletcher)

BYU’s International Folk Dance Ensemble performed at the Christmas Around the World event this weekend. The concert, put on by BYU each year, celebrated a variety of cultures throughout the world through traditional dances and costumes.

Christmas Around the World remains a great BYU tradition for the Provo community during Christmas time and is one of the most well-attended productions BYU hosts. The concert has been around for about 60 years. Dances representing different cultures from throughout the world bring a strong sense of community and joy; exactly what people need during the holiday season.

If you are interested in seeing BYU dancers, but weren’t able to attend the concert, check out our gallery below.

  • The entire Christmas Around the World cast comes together for a grand finale. (Cassiopeia Fletcher)
  • The Germany/Austria performance ended with a staged fistfight. (Cassiopeia Fletcher)
  • The International Folk Dance Ensemble performs selections from a Riverdance. (Cassiopeia Fletcher)
  • The International Folk Dance Ensemble takes a bow following their Riverdance performance.(Cassiopeia Fletcher)
  • The International Folk Dance Ensemble performs selections from Riverdance. (Cassiopeia Fletcher)
  • The International Folk Dance Ensemble performs a traditional dance from Mexico. (Cassiopeia Fletcher)
  • The International Folk Dance Ensemble performs a traditional dance from Mexico. (Cassiopeia Fletcher)
  • The International Folk Dance Ensemble performs a Ukrainian Hopak. (Cassiopeia Fletcher)
  • The International Folk Dance Ensemble performs a Ukrainian Hopak. (Cassiopeia Fletcher)
  • The International Folk Dance Ensemble and Men’s Chorus performs Inside Out and Kick. (Cassiopeia Fletcher)
