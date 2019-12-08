BYU dancers celebrate various cultures at Christmas Around the World performance

The BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble performs a traditional dance from Mexico (Cassiopeia Fletcher)

BYU’s International Folk Dance Ensemble performed at the Christmas Around the World event this weekend. The concert, put on by BYU each year, celebrated a variety of cultures throughout the world through traditional dances and costumes.

Christmas Around the World remains a great BYU tradition for the Provo community during Christmas time and is one of the most well-attended productions BYU hosts. The concert has been around for about 60 years. Dances representing different cultures from throughout the world bring a strong sense of community and joy; exactly what people need during the holiday season.

If you are interested in seeing BYU dancers, but weren’t able to attend the concert, check out our gallery below.