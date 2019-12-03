In these cold winter months, some people are riding high in their heated car with seat warmers, but what about those of us who only have two feet to get us from here to there or bus routes that only go so far? Well, there is a new pilot program that might help.

Utah Transit Authority is teaming up with Via to introduce a new ride-hailing, ride-sharing service pilot program in some cities south of Salt Lake.

Similar to other companies like Uber or Lyft, UTA on Demand transports riders to local destinations but also connects to other transit services like the frontrunner station.

The driver picks up multiple passengers with destinations in the same direction in a timely manner and for an affordable price.

Rides will be a dollar per person up until December 31st and then $2.50 afterwards, the same price as bus fare.

Frequent bus rider, Rose Harris says, “The buses don’t reach far enough most places. If the public transport had more options, we would use more options.”

Via is trying this pilot service in several cities across the country. For Utah, you can currently catch a ride in Bluffdale, Draper, Herriman and South Jordan.

To order a ride, you just download the Via app, put in your location and destination, request a ride, say hi to your driver and go!

Bella Lauren tried this service earlier yesterday and said, “It was really inexpensive, and I think it would be really great for college students if it ever makes its way to Provo.”

You can use a card or UTA tickets or passes to pay.

If you’re in the area, you can try out this new microtransit service and let them know what you think at the link.