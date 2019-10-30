Four fun things to do this “Halloweek”

Utah Valley offers a wide array of fun activities for people of all ages to have a happy Halloween. (Camilla Brinton)

If last week’s midterms weren’t scary enough, Provo is hosting some of the spookiest activities Halloween has to offer. Instead of sitting at home debating what scary movie to watch, check out these fun Utah Halloween activities.

1. Sundance’s Halloween Lift Ride

Sundance Mountain Resort shows off its beautiful landscape with its Halloween Lift Ride. Guests can soar over Sundance in the resort’s ski lift. During the 45 minutes ride, guests can see Halloween displays featuring scary actors and decorated hills. The event will continue every day from 7-10 p.m. until Oct. 31. Tickets are available for purchase online or in person.

2. The Duchess of Malfi

The Grassroots Shakespeare Company, a local theater troupe determined to perform each play with no directors and two weeks of rehearsal, will be performing the Jacobean revenge tragedy The Duchess of Malfi at the Castle Amphitheater on Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. with a musical pre-show at 9:30 p.m.

Managing Director Aubrey Wilde believes the play will be a great opportunity for Utah Valley residents.

“The Duchess of Mali is a story of confusion, murder sprees, intrigue and revenge. This will be the Utah County debut of the classic revenge tragedy,” she said.

Wilde provided practical advice for those planning on attending the show.

“We perform outside so everyone should bundle up,” Wilde said. “We have concessions like hot chocolate and hand warmers to help warm people up. Standing viewers at the front of the stage should be prepared to get fake blood splattered on them.”

Standing tickets are $10 and Gallery tickets are $15. The company also offers a $5 discount to students.

3. Trick-or-Treat Downtown and Provo Towne Centre

Never grew out of trick-or-treating? The shops in Downtown Provo and Provo Towne Centre mall are giving out free candy to costumed visitors. Both events are held on Oct. 31. Downtown trick-or-treat goes from 3-6 p.m. and the mall trick-or-treat goes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

4. Salt Lake Fear Factory

Fearless? Salt Lake City Fear Factory will see. Each year, the abandoned cement factory off I-15 in Salt Lake City is transformed into a terror-scape.

In 2016, Buzzfeed ranked the Fear Factory #3 in the top 23 freakiest haunted houses in the world.

Director of Front End Operations Stephanie Mason said that the factory doesn’t have a specific theme this year.

“We have multiple buildings that have everything from chainsaws to clowns and vampires. “There’s something to scare everyone,” Randall said.

For the first time, the factory features a gyrosphere that drops from the building’s towers and a virtual reality tour made exclusively for the Fear Factory Haunted House.

Fear Factory runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets go for $26 on weeknights and $31 on weekends and can be bought online or in person.