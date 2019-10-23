DayOne journaling app

A Utah man is the mastermind behind the number one journaling app, according to Apple Editors’ Choice.

This is a journal that you can take “here… there… and everywhere” as their tagline states. Its design and user-friendly features make it easy for anyone to journal right from their phone.

“I’ve always been into capturing history and preserving special moments, and I did that through taking photos and videos,” shared founder and CEO Paul Mayne. Paul Mayne’s love of photography and capturing moments brought him an idea that developed into one of the top-rated apps in the Apple store: DayOne Journal.

“As I got older, I felt like there were moments and actually life lessons that would happen and I just didn’t have a place to put those things,” said Mayne. So, he created a way to keep a history of his life in a convenient way.

“In 2011, I had the opportunity of actually building this idea that I had had for a couple of years,” continued Mayne.

DayOne was an important way to catalog his family, his activity, and the world around him. Paul has even created separate journals for food, ticket stubs from concerts he’s attended, and family memories.

“I use it to capture funny or interesting things my kids say,” described Paul.

DayOne Journal offers a fresh new way to capture moments and document life. One user, Elli Kennedy said, “I loved that there is an ability to have photo and video as well as an audio transcription.”

With the ability to connect photo and social media accounts to this app, users can journal easier and more efficient than ever. The award-winning design takes away all the clutter for a clean, distraction-free interface. Many users love this app and have even printed their own books. This journal has the ability to be connected across all your iOS devices.

It tracks location, logs the daily weather, and even tracks the moon phases of your day.