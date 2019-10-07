The St. George Marathon in St. George, Utah, is a favorite of many as they run through the beautiful red rock landscape of Southwest Utah. This is rated in the top 10 most scenic and fastest marathons in the U.S. by Runner’s World Magazine.

The weather was perfect and the spirits were high as many joined in this beautiful twenty-six point two mile feat this Saturday.

“St. George is a beautiful course, a beautiful place, and a well-run race,” shared long-time marathon veteran Ed Evans. “It was a spectacular day,” added his wife, Terry.

Family and friends loved to cheer on the racers at different locations throughout the path.

The race began in the Pine Valley mountains and continued through Snow Canyon State Park. Runners crossed the finish line at Worthen Park near downtown St. George.

One racer was able to accomplish a personal and course record this year. “It felt good. It felt awesome to have people cheering me on at the finish line and get the course record,” shared Sylvia Bedford, first place winner in the women’s division. She beat the course record by three minutes. “That was my goal.”

Many runners dedicated their run to friends and family members. Some people even dedicated their run to a very special purpose.

“I have multiple sclerosis, so I wrote off running a marathon about 20 years ago,” said Brian Connolly, whose brother Danny pushed him in a homemade wheelchair for the race. “He approached me last April and said, “You’re running a marathon with me, and I said ‘okay’.”

“It was definitely a workout and exhausting, but it was so worth it,” continued Danny.

This race was inspirational for many and one that people hope to accomplish one day.