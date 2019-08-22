Tips and tricks for keeping a mission language fluent

A total of 128 different languages are spoken on the BYU campus, and almost 65% of students at BYU speak a second language. (Vladislav Klapin)

Listen to the full audio story here, including interviews with students and professors.

A total of 128 different languages are spoken on the BYU campus, and almost 65% of students at BYU speak a second language. Many students learned these languages while serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Language loss, or language attrition, begins almost as soon as missionaries leave their mission and return to an English-speaking environment. While keeping up a second language isn’t easy, it’s definitely possible. BYU Spanish professor Scott Alvord said immersing oneself in the second language for even as little as 15 minutes a day could be enough to prevent this attrition.

The Daily Universe interviewed BYU professors of language and linguistics as well as several returned missionaries who speak a second language and broke down their best advice into three steps: