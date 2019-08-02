Alaska fire burns on

The Alaska fire southeast of Provo has grown to 489 acres, though firefighters have it approximately 35% contained, according to a Forest Service press release.

An illegal drone flying over the fire Thursday morning delayed containment efforts for an hour, but firefighters were still able to secure firelines around the perimeter. Three hand crews, accompanied by one support helicopter, will continue to monitor and secure firelines today.

#Alaskafire a drone intrusion has just occurred over the Alaska fire. It has shut down all air operations. — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 1, 2019

The steep, rocky terrain poses difficulties for those working to combat the blaze. For their own safety, ground crews cannot access some parts of the fire and must contain it using indirect methods.

A section of the Bonneville Shoreline trail between Slate Canyon and Little Rock Canyon is closed to the public until further notice.