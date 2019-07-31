Crews fight to keep mountain wildfire near Provo under control

Over 100 firefighters are now on scene working to contain what has been named the Alaska Fire that started Tuesday night near Provo.

The blaze, which had burned 30 to 40 acres by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, had burned 450 acres by mid-day Wednesday and was 10% contained, Utah Fire Info reported on Twitter.

A Forest Service news release says the fire has been determined to be human-caused and is currently under investigation.

The fire started near Oregon and Alaska avenues on the south end of Provo but was burning uphill was not threatening structures in the area. Forest Service public affairs specialist KJ Pollock said no evacuations have been ordered and it is unlikely that evacuations will be necessary. Many residents living in neighborhoods nearest to the fire stood outside Wednesday morning, observing the flames from their yards.

Pollock said crews from Utah County, Provo City and the Fire Service are working with helicopters and air tankers. A Type 3 Incident Management Team took control of operations to combat the blaze Wednesday morning. Such teams are composed of agencies from multiple jurisdictions and are typically used in cases of extended incidents, according to the US Fire Administration.