14 summer events in Utah County

Summer is finally here, and events across Utah County are helping you celebrate. Below are 14 of Utah County’s biggest events that will help you enjoy your summer.

Where: Pleasant Grove (exact location varies by event)

When: June 15-22 (time varies by event)

Price: Varies by event

Strawberry Days is the longest continuously running city celebration in Utah that provides fresh strawberries, an old-fashioned rodeo, carnival, craft fair and parade.

Where: SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 745 South State Street in Orem

When: June 22 at 8 p.m.

Price: $12-18

Watch the musical performance of Disney’s Newsies at this grassy outdoor theater.

Where: 49 S. Main Street in Spanish Fork

When: June 21-22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Celebrate the Icelandic heritage of Utah by experiencing culture, shopping, education and feasting.

Where: 800 E. Center Street in Provo

When: June 29, 10:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Watch nearly 2,500 participants as they parade down Provo’s Center Street during the Freedom Festival accompanied by the Provo and Timpview High School marching bands.

Where: 11 W. Main Street in American Fork

When: June 29, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Price: $5

To celebrate their new American Fork location, you can feast on an all-you-can-eat buffet of mini kolaches from Hruska’s Kolaches.

Where: Anderson Park, 900 E. 100 South in Pleasant Grove

When: June 29, 3-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Have fun celebrating and supporting the local LGBT community in a discrimination-free zone, regardless of race, age, gender, orientation or ability.

Where: Various locations in Provo

When: July 1-4

Price: Varies by event

Enjoy a wide assortment of events like the July 4th parade, hot air balloons, carnival, fireworks and Keith Urban’s live performance at the Stadium of Fire.

Where: Neptune Park, 452 W. 500 North in Saratoga Springs

When: June 3-Aug. 26, 5-9 p.m.

Price: Varies

Get your foodie on by enjoying an array of food trucks at Saratoga Spring’s Neptune Park.

Where: 1330 E. 300 North in Provo

When: May 30-Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Royal Tigers Show: June 10-22

Extreme Raptors: June 24-July 6

Price:

Varies from $9.99-28.99 depending on age, time and height.

Along with the 11 water slides, 4 kiddie attractions, a wave pool, lazy river and food services, Seven Peaks now offers a tiger and bird show through the summer.

Where: 45 Center Street in Provo

When: Daily from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Price: $11 per person

Download the “Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt” app and head outside to start exploring Provo. Take pictures, race against the clock and put your navigation skills to the test.

Where: Provo Center Street

When: Every 1st Friday of the month, 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Wander through Provo to see new art from local artists.

Where: Robinson Park, 100 East Main Street in American Fork

When: July 12-20, time varies by event

Price: Varies by event

Celebrate American Fork’s industrious legacy with fun and games at this community carnival.

Where: Spanish Fork Fairgrounds Arena, 475 South Main Street in Spanish Fork

When: July 12-27, time varies by event

Price: Varies By event

Take in the rodeos, parades, food and more at this two-week-long celebration.

Where: Electric Park, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way in Lehi

When: July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jell-O Fights: every half hour beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. Each fight ends with sprinklers.

Water slides and obstacle courses: Ongoing

Price:

Adult/child: $10

Thanksgiving Point Member adult/child: $7

Children ages 2 and under are free

Ever wanted to swim in Jell-O? Join in Utah’s largest food fight by throwing over 800 gallons of Jell-O followed by a run through sprinklers and water inflatables.