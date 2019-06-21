14 summer events in Utah County

Summer is finally here, and events across Utah County are helping you celebrate. Below are 14 of Utah County’s biggest events that will help you enjoy your summer.
1. Strawberry Days
Where: Pleasant Grove (exact location varies by event)
When: June 15-22 (time varies by event)
Price: Varies by event
Strawberry Days is the longest continuously running city celebration in Utah that provides fresh strawberries, an old-fashioned rodeo, carnival, craft fair and parade.
2. Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical, presented by SCERA
Where: SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 745 South State Street in Orem
When: June 22 at 8 p.m.
Price: $12-18
Watch the musical performance of Disney’s Newsies at this grassy outdoor theater.
3. Fire and Ice Festival at Iceland Days
Where: 49 S. Main Street in Spanish Fork
When: June 21-22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price: Free
Celebrate the Icelandic heritage of Utah by experiencing culture, shopping, education and feasting.
4. Children’s Parade
Where: 800 E. Center Street in Provo
When: June 29, 10:30 a.m.
Price: Free
Watch nearly 2,500 participants as they parade down Provo’s Center Street during the Freedom Festival accompanied by the Provo and Timpview High School marching bands.
5. Kolache Fest 2019
Where: 11 W. Main Street in American Fork
When: June 29, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Price: $5
To celebrate their new American Fork location, you can feast on an all-you-can-eat buffet of mini kolaches from Hruska’s Kolaches.
6. Pleasant Grove Pride
Where: Anderson Park, 900 E. 100 South in Pleasant Grove
When: June 29, 3-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Have fun celebrating and supporting the local LGBT community in a discrimination-free zone, regardless of race, age, gender, orientation or ability.
7. America’s Freedom Festival at Provo
Where: Various locations in Provo
When: July 1-4
Price: Varies by event
Enjoy a wide assortment of events like the July 4th parade, hot air balloons, carnival, fireworks and Keith Urban’s live performance at the Stadium of Fire.
8. Saratoga Springs Food Truck Rally
Where: Neptune Park, 452 W. 500 North in Saratoga Springs
When: June 3-Aug. 26, 5-9 p.m.
Price: Varies
Get your foodie on by enjoying an array of food trucks at Saratoga Spring’s Neptune Park.
9. Seven Peaks Water Park – New Attractions
Where: 1330 E. 300 North in Provo
When: May 30-Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Royal Tigers Show: June 10-22
- Extreme Raptors: June 24-July 6
Price:
- Varies from $9.99-28.99 depending on age, time and height.
Along with the 11 water slides, 4 kiddie attractions, a wave pool, lazy river and food services, Seven Peaks now offers a tiger and bird show through the summer.
10. Let’s Roam Provo Scavenger Hunt
Where: 45 Center Street in Provo
When: Daily from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
Price: $11 per person
Download the “Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt” app and head outside to start exploring Provo. Take pictures, race against the clock and put your navigation skills to the test.
11. Downtown Provo Art Stroll
Where: Provo Center Street
When: Every 1st Friday of the month, 6-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Wander through Provo to see new art from local artists.
12. American Fork Steel Days
Where: Robinson Park, 100 East Main Street in American Fork
When: July 12-20, time varies by event
Price: Varies by event
Celebrate American Fork’s industrious legacy with fun and games at this community carnival.
13. Spanish Fork Fiesta Days and Rodeo
Where: Spanish Fork Fairgrounds Arena, 475 South Main Street in Spanish Fork
When: July 12-27, time varies by event
Price: Varies By event
Take in the rodeos, parades, food and more at this two-week-long celebration.
14. Jigglefest at Thanksgiving Point
Where: Electric Park, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way in Lehi
When: July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Jell-O Fights: every half hour beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. Each fight ends with sprinklers.
- Water slides and obstacle courses: Ongoing
Price:
- Adult/child: $10
- Thanksgiving Point Member adult/child: $7
- Children ages 2 and under are free
Ever wanted to swim in Jell-O? Join in Utah’s largest food fight by throwing over 800 gallons of Jell-O followed by a run through sprinklers and water inflatables.