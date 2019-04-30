Forbes names BYU best value college in America

BYU landed the No. 1 spot on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Value Colleges in 2019.

The university jumped two spots since 2018, when Forbes named it the No. 3 best value college in America, and nine spots since 2017, when it ranked No. 10.

According to Forbes, BYU’s total annual cost is $18,370. Financial aid was received by 71% of students, and the average grant received totals $3,865.

Forbes ranked Princeton University No. 2 on the list with an annual cost of $66,150. Financial aid was received by 61% of Princeton students, and the average grant totaled $42,307.

Other universities in the top 10 include Stanford, Harvard, Amherst College and The University of California, Berkeley.

NEW: According to Forbes, BYU is the No. 1 value in the US, providing the best return on investment in the nation. The complete Top 10: 1️⃣ @BYU 👊

2. Princeton

3. UC Irvine

4. UCLA

5. UC Berkeley

6. Stanford

7. Harvard

8. Amherst

9. CUNY

10. Washingtonhttps://t.co/Ma2xiwIJOg — BYU (@BYU) April 30, 2019

Forbes compiled the list, which was released April 24, based on data from 645 U.S. colleges and universities. It scored universities on quality, net price, net debt, alumni earnings, timely graduation and access for low-income students.

“Our focus highlights schools with the highest quality and best financial outcomes,” the article says.

Forbes’ formula used to determine the list was 20% from the Forbes 2018 Top Colleges ranking, 20% from the amount of student debt, 20% from alumni earnings, 20% from net price, 10% from graduation rate and 10% from Pell Grant recipients.