City: Park City, Utah

Population: 8,378

Newspaper: Park Record

Circulation: 8,000

History: Park City, Utah, was founded in 1868 by a group of soldiers who were stationed in Salt Lake City and traveled through Big Cottonwood Canyon to find silver. The soldiers ended up finding a lot of silver in the hills that surround what is now known as Park City. According to Visit Park City’s website, a group of prospectors mined into a rich silver vein that caused the word to spread quickly all over the world. Many adventurers flooded into the area, turning the small camp into a booming location. As a result of the new population in the area, residents started wood mining shacks, the Park Record newspaper, schools, churches and many businesses. Park City is one of the few towns in Utah that was not founded by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During the huge mining boom, saloons lined Park City’s Main Street to accommodate the parched miners.

Economy: According to DataUSA, Park City has a median age of 40.4 years and a median household income of $105,604. The population of Park City is 78.8% white, 16.8% Hispanic, and 2.23% Asian. Most Park City residents commute to work, with an average commute time of 16.9 minutes. The economy of Park City is mainly focused on management of companies and enterprises, arts/entertainment/recreation and real estate. The largest industries in Park City are food service, tech service, and arts/entertainment/recreation.

Newspaper: The Park Record Newspaper was established in 1880. Circulation goes throughout Park City and Summit County, as well as six different zip codes. Currently, the newspaper is published every Wednesday and Saturday and it is available in print and online. It gets more than 4 million views each year online. Residents also have the option of home delivery, and more than 200 free distribution locations are available throughout the Park City area. The Park Record covers news, sports, entertainment, dining, business and all things Park City.