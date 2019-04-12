NewsPhoto Galleries Students, community members protest Honor Code By Riley Waldman - April 12, 2019 13 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Students, community members protest Honor Code 1 of 11 Grant Frazier shouts at the April 12 rally against the Honor Code outside the J. Reuben Clark Law building. Frazier was one of the organizers of the protest encouraging change in the Honor Code Office. (Arianna Davidson) Protestors hold signs requesting change in the Honor Code system. (Sam Bigelow) Sidney Draughon waits outside the J. Reuben Clark Law Building, as protesters gather Friday, April 12. Students, alumni and many others gathered to protest the Honor Code and its implementation at BYU. (Sam Bigelow) Two protestors hold signs outside the J. Reuben Clark Law Building. (Arianna Davidson) A protestor holds a sign reading "I survived the HCO" amid a group of students April 12. (Hannah Miner) Students, alumni and community members gather outside the J Reuben Clark Law Building for a protest against the Honor Code. (Hannah Miner) Two protestors hug as students chant at the April 12 protest in support of changes within the Honor Code. (Hannah Miner) Community members gather at the April 12 protest in support of changes in the Honor Code system. (Arianna Davidson) Students protest Honor Code Office procedures at a Restore Honor protest April 12. (Aaron Fitzner) Students protest Honor Code Office procedures at an April 12 demonstration. (Aaron Fitzner) Grant Frazier directs protestors outside the J. Reuben Clark Law building. (Sam Bigelow)