Police Beat: April 2 – 9

BYU
Harassment
March 28 — An individual reported being harassed by another individual and requested a ‘no contact’ letter be sent to the offending person.
Theft
March 29 — Officers received a report about a bike lock cut and stolen at Wyview.
April 2 — An individual reported a bike stolen from the Wyview Park bike racks.
April 2 — An individual reported their jack and jack stands stolen from Wymount.
Stalking
March 29 — An individual reported someone created social media accounts under their name and was posing as them.
Criminal mischief
March 30 — An individual reported graffiti in several bathroom stalls at the Wilkinson Student Center.
Drugs
April 1 — Officers responded to a report about the smell of marijuana near Helaman Halls.