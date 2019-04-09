Police Beat: April 2 – 9

BYU

Harassment

March 28 — An individual reported being harassed by another individual and requested a ‘no contact’ letter be sent to the offending person.

Theft

March 29 — Officers received a report about a bike lock cut and stolen at Wyview.

April 2 — An individual reported a bike stolen from the Wyview Park bike racks.

April 2 — An individual reported their jack and jack stands stolen from Wymount.

Stalking

March 29 — An individual reported someone created social media accounts under their name and was posing as them.

Criminal mischief

March 30 — An individual reported graffiti in several bathroom stalls at the Wilkinson Student Center.

Drugs

April 1 — Officers responded to a report about the smell of marijuana near Helaman Halls.