Things you should know today: 3/27/19

By
Dolli Player
-
21

UK leader Theresa May makes final push on EU divorce deal

Kirsty Wigglesworth
People walk past as pro-Brexit campaigners lobby outside Parliament in London, Thursday, March 28, 2019. The British government says it plans to hold a new Brexit debate in Parliament Friday, but hasn’t confirmed whether it will call a third vote on its twice-rejected European Union divorce deal. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

After a lot of controversy surrounding the vote to separate Britain from the United Kingdom, the deal still hasn’t come to a close. People have lined up outside the Parliament building in London to protest the divorce deal, which continues to be pushed back due to two rejections by the European Union.

Travelers stranded after Icelandic airline collapses

Stranded passengers set to travel with Icelandic airline Wow, wait in line at Iceland’s international airport in Keflavik, Thursday March 28, 2019. Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceased operations on Thursday, stranding passengers across two continents. The airline told passengers there would be no further flights and advised them to check flights with other airlines for ways to reach their destinations. (AP Photo/Egill Bjarnason)

Budget airline Wow! located in Iceland had to ground multiple planes due to financial deficits, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across multiple continents. The airline will no longer fly and the stranded passengers were told to find other airlines to complete their trips, angering many.

Record 1,100 dolphins wash up on French shores this year

France has been shaken into action after a record number of dead dolphins have washed up on the country’s Atlantic coast this year, many clearly victims of industrial fishing. More than a 1,000 corpses, according to French marine researchers _ death toll that has alarmed animal welfare groups and prompted France’s ecology minister to launch a national plan to protect them. (Cecile Dars, Observatoire Pelagis/CNRS/Universite de la Rochelle via AP)

A record number of dolphins have washed up on the shores of France this year, most likely due to the brutal nature of commercial and industrial fishing. As the numbers continue to rise, many animal welfare groups are calling people to action to pass a national protection plan for the mammal.

Viral content of the day

Apple recently announced many new products, but one new release that caught attention was an Apple Credit card. The recently released promo video features high-quality graphics, rousing music and simple videography, and gets the Apple crowd excited for what is in store.

