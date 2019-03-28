Things you should know today: 3/27/19

After a lot of controversy surrounding the vote to separate Britain from the United Kingdom, the deal still hasn’t come to a close. People have lined up outside the Parliament building in London to protest the divorce deal, which continues to be pushed back due to two rejections by the European Union.

Budget airline Wow! located in Iceland had to ground multiple planes due to financial deficits, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across multiple continents. The airline will no longer fly and the stranded passengers were told to find other airlines to complete their trips, angering many.

A record number of dolphins have washed up on the shores of France this year, most likely due to the brutal nature of commercial and industrial fishing. As the numbers continue to rise, many animal welfare groups are calling people to action to pass a national protection plan for the mammal.

Viral content of the day

Apple recently announced many new products, but one new release that caught attention was an Apple Credit card. The recently released promo video features high-quality graphics, rousing music and simple videography, and gets the Apple crowd excited for what is in store.