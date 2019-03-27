Things you should know today: 3/27/19

Prosecutors dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett Tuesday, March 26. Smollett had been accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack on himself hoping the attention would advance his acting career. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Chief Eddie Johnson raised questions as to why Smollett was not forced to admit that the attack was a publicity stunt, something prosecutors said they could prove in court.

The Senate aviation subcommittee is scheduled to hear testimony from representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday, March, 27, in Washington D.C. regarding FAA’s oversight of Boeing before and after two deadly crashes involving company aircrafts. Models of Boeing’s best-selling aircraft, the 737 Max, crashed on both Oct. 29, 2018, in Indonesia and March 10, 2019, in Ethiopia, killing a total of 346 people.

NFL owners met on Tuesday, March 26, and passed by a 31-1 margin that pass interference plays, whether flagged or not, can be challenged by coaches and reviewed by officials next season. The change comes as a result of an obvious missed interference call in the NFC championship game that likely led to the New Orleans Saints falling short against the Los Angeles Rams.

Viral content of the day

Disney-Pixar recently released the official trailer for Toy Story 4, which is scheduled to come to theaters on June 21 of this year. The highly-anticipated film will be released nearly 24 years after the original Toy Story came out, and over nine years since Toy Story 3.