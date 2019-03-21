Things you should know today: 3/21/19

‘Full House’ to big house in college scheme? Experts differ

This combination photo shows actress Lori Loughlin at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2018, left, and actress Felicity Huffman at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2018. Loughlin and Huffman are among at least 40 people indicted in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in indictments unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Boston. (AP Photo)

Celebrity parents, such as “Full House’s” Lori Loughlin and “Desperate Housewive’s” Felicity Huffman, have faced backlash for bribing top colleges to sway acceptances for their children. The current debate on the matter circles around the question of whether or not these women, along with other counterparts, will face prison or get off with just paying large fines.

New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns after mosque attacks

Mourners pray at the graveside of Imam Hafiz Musa Patel, a victim of the Friday, March 15, mosque shootings in Christchurch at the Puhinui Memorial Gardens in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, March 21. (Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

Since the March 15 shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to ban the use of weapons similar to the ones utilized in the shooting. Exceptions to the new ban include any military or police officials and those who have professional pest control businesses.

Trump says public should see ‘ridiculous’ Mueller report

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, for a trip to visit a Army tank plant in Lima, Ohio, and a fundraising event in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Robert Mueller’s reports are set to be revealed to the Justice Department. Trump is encouraging officials to release Robert Mueller’s report to the public, to check the legitimacy of Mueller’s claims. Trump denies all claims and is working with attorneys to invalidate Mueller’s case.

Viral content of the day

Netflix released the official trailer on Wednesday, March 20, for the third season of hit TV show “Stranger Things.” Season three will be released Thursday, July 4.
