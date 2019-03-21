Things you should know today: 3/21/19

Celebrity parents, such as “Full House’s” Lori Loughlin and “Desperate Housewive’s” Felicity Huffman, have faced backlash for bribing top colleges to sway acceptances for their children. The current debate on the matter circles around the question of whether or not these women, along with other counterparts, will face prison or get off with just paying large fines.

Since the March 15 shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to ban the use of weapons similar to the ones utilized in the shooting. Exceptions to the new ban include any military or police officials and those who have professional pest control businesses.

Robert Mueller’s reports are set to be revealed to the Justice Department. Trump is encouraging officials to release Robert Mueller’s report to the public, to check the legitimacy of Mueller’s claims. Trump denies all claims and is working with attorneys to invalidate Mueller’s case.

Viral content of the day

Netflix released the official trailer on Wednesday, March 20, for the third season of hit TV show “Stranger Things.” Season three will be released Thursday, July 4.