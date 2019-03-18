Things you should know today 3/18/19

On Friday, March 16, a gunman opened fire at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Within 24 hours of the shooting, New Zealand government officials announced plans to ban semi-automatic rifles. These are the stories of some of the fifty victims who were killed that day.

Within 24 hours of announcing his intentions to run for the democratic seat in the 2020 Presidential Election, Beto O’Rourke claims to have raised over $6 million without the aid of policial action committees or other companies. O’Rourke’s campaign breaks the record previously set by fellow democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.

Facebook’s news service “Today In”, has been challenged by newspaper closures and news downsizing. “Today In” attempts to emphasize providing users with local and original news stories, but company technicians are having trouble finding enough sources to support the service, with over 40 percent of Americans residing in places without enough news outlets to make the service sustainable.

Viral content of the day:

“Captian Marvel’s” Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson made a guest appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” for the show’s “Carpool Karaoke” portion. Larson and Jackson sing Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and take a lie detector test.