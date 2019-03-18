Things you should know today 3/18/19

Stories of the victims of the New Zealand mosque attack

A message card is placed at a collection of flowers left at the Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, March 16. New Zealand’s stricken residents reached out to Muslims in their neighborhoods and around the country on Saturday, in a fierce determination to show kindness to a community in pain as a 28-year-old white supremacist stood silently before a judge, accused in mass shootings at two mosques that left dozens of people dead. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

On Friday, March 16, a gunman opened fire at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Within 24 hours of the shooting, New Zealand government officials announced plans to ban semi-automatic rifles. These are the stories of some of the fifty victims who were killed that day.

Beto O’Rourke says he raised $6.1M online in 1st 24 hours

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke greets a crowd outside Cargo Coffee on East Washington Avenue during a stop in Madison, Wisconsin, Sunday, March 17. (AP Photo/Wisconsin State Journal, Amber Arnold)/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Within 24 hours of announcing his intentions to run for the democratic seat in the 2020 Presidential Election, Beto O’Rourke claims to have raised over $6 million without the aid of policial action committees or other companies. O’Rourke’s campaign breaks the record previously set by fellow democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.

Facebook says service hindered by lack of local news

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens in New York’s Times Square. Facebook’s effort to establish a service that provides its users with local news and information is being hindered by the lack of outlets where the company’s technicians can find original reporting. The service, launched last year, is currently available in some 400 cities in the United States. But the social media giant said it has found that 40 percent of Americans live in places where there weren’t enough local news stories to support it. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Facebook’s news service “Today In”, has been challenged by newspaper closures and news downsizing. “Today In” attempts to emphasize providing users with local and original news stories, but company technicians are having trouble finding enough sources to support the service, with over 40 percent of Americans residing in places without enough news outlets to make the service sustainable.

Viral content of the day:

“Captian Marvel’s” Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson made a guest appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” for the show’s “Carpool Karaoke” portion. Larson and Jackson sing Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and take a lie detector test.

 

