Things you should know today: 3/13/19

College coaches from across the nation have been charged with taking bribes for listing non-athletes as sports recruits in order to help them bypass rigorous admissions policies and requirements. Most of the accused coaches oversaw lower-profile sports teams such as water polo, tennis and sailing which receive far less recruiting attention compared to basketball and football.

Many countries around the world, excluding the U.S., have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 after the model was involved in two plane crashes that killed 346 people. The two accidents occurred within five months of each other and European regulators say it appears to be due to similar causes. Despite backlash from around the world, the U.S.-based company Boeing insists the Boeing 737 Max 8 is safe to fly.

The most senior Catholic leader to ever face sex charges, Cardinal George Pell, was sentenced to six years in prison for molesting two young boys in the ’90s. During the sentencing, the judge said he believed that besides the current charges Pell had lived an “otherwise blameless life” and was not likely to be a repeat offender. However, the judge went on to state that the crime Pell committed was horrifying and an abuse of power. The Cardinal denies the allegations and plans to appeal on June 5.

Viral content of the day

Disney released the official trailer for “Aladdin” on Tuesday, March 12, and now the trailer has over 7.8 million views on YouTube. The movie based on the original animated film “Aladdin” from 1992 will begin showing in theaters on May 24.