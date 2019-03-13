Things you should know today: 3/13/19

Bribery scandal exposes sports side door to admissions

In a September 2016 photo, Yale’s women’s head soccer Coach Rudy Meredith gives pointers to players during a scrimmage in Ocala, Fla. According to the federal indictments unsealed Tuesday, March 12, former Yale soccer coach Rudy Meredith put a prospective student who didn’t play soccer on a school list of recruits, doctored her supporting portfolio to indicate she was a player, and later accepted $400,000 from the head of a college placement company. (Doug Engle/Star-Banner via AP)

College coaches from across the nation have been charged with taking bribes for listing non-athletes as sports recruits in order to help them bypass rigorous admissions policies and requirements. Most of the accused coaches oversaw lower-profile sports teams such as water polo, tennis and sailing which receive far less recruiting attention compared to basketball and football.

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

Nurses walk to collect materials, under the instruction of investigators, at the scene where the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday killing all 157 on board, near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia Tuesday, March 12. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

Many countries around the world, excluding the U.S., have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 after the model was involved in two plane crashes that killed 346 people. The two accidents occurred within five months of each other and European regulators say it appears to be due to similar causes. Despite backlash from around the world, the U.S.-based company Boeing insists the Boeing 737 Max 8 is safe to fly.

Australian cardinal sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

In this Dec 10, 2018, photo, Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic cleric to face sex charges, departs an Australian court. Pell was sentenced in an Australian court on Wednesday, March 13 to 6 years in prison for molesting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral more than 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

The most senior Catholic leader to ever face sex charges, Cardinal George Pell, was sentenced to six years in prison for molesting two young boys in the ’90s. During the sentencing, the judge said he believed that besides the current charges Pell had lived an “otherwise blameless life” and was not likely to be a repeat offender. However, the judge went on to state that the crime Pell committed was horrifying and an abuse of power. The Cardinal denies the allegations and plans to appeal on June 5.

Viral content of the day

Disney released the official trailer for “Aladdin” on Tuesday, March 12, and now the trailer has over 7.8 million views on YouTube. The movie based on the original animated film “Aladdin” from 1992 will begin showing in theaters on May 24.

