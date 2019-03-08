Top 5 campus study spots

Utah’s cold weather can be debilitating during the long winter months. For those trying to study for classes and tests while staying warm indoors, here are the top five places study on campus:

1. The Reflection Room, Wilkinson Student Center

On the east end of the Wilkinson Student Center lies the Reflection Room, an area designated for students to meditate and study. Psychology major Matthew McMurray said he was attracted to the quiet atmosphere the space provides for him to contemplate on religious matters.

“I think this is a great place for me to think about the Savior,” McMurray said. “I love the paintings and also the quotes and I think, for me, this has just felt like a more peaceful place.”

2. Basement cubicles, Harry B. Lee Library

Deep in the basement of the library, students will find the basement cubicles where they are provided with their own desk, shelves and electrical outlets. Computer science major Avery Green said he is able to focus easier in the basement due to the lack of interruptions.

“There are no distractions,” Green said. “Studying where I live, (it) is super hard to focus on what I am actually supposed to be doing. But as I go to the library, it’s just quiet. This is a private space. This is your study space.”

3. Top floor overlook, Jesse Knight Building

To the right of the elevators on the upper floor of the Jesse Knight Building lies a secluded chair and ottoman where students can study comfortably while overlooking a portion of campus.

Pre-dietetics student Christen Aniel said she appreciates good views and seating in prime study spots.

“I think that (lighting) affects the study mood going on,” Aniel said. “If it’s good lighting, then you are happier, and then your study session is better.”

4. Fountain atrium, Tanner Building

After descending the first flight of stairs in the Tanner Building and making a left, students will find an open-area atrium filled with fountains and benches making it an optimum location for group studies.

Jeff Reeves, a student looking into business, said he seeks out convenient places close to his classes and parking spot when deciding where to work on homework.

“If I am working on math things I like to be here because it does not have to be silent,” Reeves said. “There is good seating and the water sounds nice. There is a lot of light.”

5. Window Alcove, Joseph F. Smith Building

The top floor of the Joseph F. Smith Building is home to an array of hallways with seating nooks perfect for students loving a pleasant environment with little traffic.

English major Cody Spackman prefers this type of ambiance when selecting a location to do homework. Spackman said he likes the minimal sound but that it isn’t completely silent.

“I really like places that have a lot of natural light,” Spackman said. “(Also) that it is not too quiet, but at the same time (does not have) tons of people around.”