Things you should know today: 3/6/19

Las Vegas’ tourism agency announced their support of Elon Musk’s latest passion project: an express tunnel transit system. Musk’s proposed system would be around a mile in length and would cost between $35 and $55 million.

The FDA approved a nasal spray containing a form of the mind-altering drug Ketamine for depression treatment in patients with difficult-to-treat depression on March 5. Ketamine has been used as an anesthetic but was used in the 1990s as a psychedelic by party-goers, more recently some doctors have been using the drug to treat depression even before FDA approval.

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota divided the democratic party recently with her comments against for United States support of Israel, which some, such as Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have interpreted as anti-semitic. Other officials expressed support for Omar with the hashtag “#StandWithIlhan” and released a statement in her favor stating “We call on Democrats to stand with Ilhan against Republican efforts to pit Jews and Muslims against each other.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently made changes in various program names to emphasize the name of Jesus Christ. The Church has made adjustments to its policies, style guides and now websites in order to encourage people to address them by the full name of the church in an effort to emphasize their connection to Jesus Christ. As of March 5 LDS.org redirects to ChurchofJesusChrist.org, MormonNewsroom.org redirects to Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and Mormon.org redirects to ComeuntoChrist.org.

Viral content of the day

The creators of “Free Solo,” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin share behind the scene details of creating the Oscar-winning documentary in an interview with Vanity Fair. The film follows rock climber Alex Honnold’s groundbreaking free solo climb of El Capitan and his preparation leading up to the climb.