Performance devotional shares hope through music

Musicians from BYU’s School of Music performed songs of hope at the performance devotional March 5.

The program commenced with BYU philharmonic’s rendition of “O Fortuna” by Carl Orff, a piece music professor Luke Howard described as “forbidding and discouraging.” Howard followed “O Fortuna” with a speech on the importance of holding on to hope in times of darkness and despair.

“At those times, remember there is a force stronger than fate,” Howard said. “The mercy of our Heavenly Father’s love endureth forever.”

This message was reiterated through song as the BYU Singers, concert choir, Men’s Chorus and BYU Philharmonic took turns performing musical selections of comfort and hope.

Among these were “Hold On” from “The Secret Garden,” “Rise, My Soul” by Robert Seagrave, “You Raise Me Up” by Brendan Graham and “Jupiter” from Gustav Holst’s “The Planets.”

The musical tribute to hope in Christ peaked when the groups combined to sing “Come Thou Fount” by Robert Robinson. The musical testimonies reflected Howard’s words about hope.

“We are all debtors to God’s grace on a daily basis, but we are not pawns of fate,” Howard said. “Our heavenly hope in Him will direct us to His heavenly court.”